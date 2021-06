Salt Creek Grille Valencia has been known for its live entertainment, welcoming atmosphere and award-wining food. This summer stop by and try a light appetizer that has become an instant customer favorite since it was first introduced. The Ahi Tuna Stack is a sashimi-style dish that is served with avocados, cucumbers, wasabi, crispy ginger flakes and ginger soy sauce. A must try on your next visit. June is a big month for the Salt Creek team! As of June 15, Salt Creek Grille Valencia will be celebrating 22 years in this location and welcome the community to come celebrate with the team.