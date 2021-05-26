Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Shameless' actress gives birth to first child, more celebs who had babies in 2021

By Marisa Laudadio
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee all the stars who welcomed babies in 2021, starting with this couple... Surprise! On May 25, actress Emmy Rossum -- who never publicly revealed her pregnancy -- took to Instagram to announce that she'd given birth to her first child with husband Sam Esmail, who created "Mr. Robot." "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she captioned photos from a maternity shoot, ending with a baby's footprint.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Esmail
Person
Emmy Rossum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shameless#Babies#Celebs#Actress Emmy Rossum#Daughter#Stars#Husband Sam Esmail#Surprise#Mr Robot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta gives birth to a baby boy

Jessica Sutta has given birth to a baby boy. The Pussycat Dolls star and her husband Mikey Marquart have welcomed their first child together, as the singer has now confirmed Michael Jesse “MJ” Marquart was born on May 25. MJ weighed 8lbs 6oz, measured 21 inches long, and was born...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'The Circle's DeLeesa St. Agathe gives birth to baby girl

June 1 (UPI) -- The Circle alum DeLeesa St. Agathe is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, daughter Tori Sky, with her husband, Trevor St. Agathe. St. Agathe shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl. "Welcome to the world...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

G Herbo celebrates birth of first child with Taina Williams

May 27 (UPI) -- G Herbo is a dad of two. The 25-year-old rapper recently welcomed his second child, his first with his fiancée, Taina Williams. G Herbo, born Herbert Randall Wright III, shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo featuring his baby's tiny hand. He captioned the post with black and white heart emojis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Z107.3

Fantasia Gives Birth to Baby Girl Keziah Shortly After Vegan Baby Shower

Fantasia Taylor Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor are officially the parents of a new baby girl, Keziah, who was born on Sunday, May 23rd. The former American Idol star welcomed her "little Angel" to the public on Instagram with a beautiful picture wearing a cheetah-pattern dress and standing against an elephant, with heartfelt meaning.
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Her Baby Daughter in NICU

Fantasia Barrino is so excited to share her baby girl with the world! The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of her newborn daughter, Keziah, writing, "Almost Home🎀💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾." In the pic, the proud mom is cradling her daughter close to her chest with a...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'The Challenge' alum Ashley Kelsey gives birth to baby girl

June 10 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Ashley Kelsey is a new mom. The 34-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, daughter Snoh Marie, with her boyfriend, professional football player Kerryon Johnson, 23, on Tuesday. Kelsey shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday. "She's here!! Everyone meet, Snoh Marie...
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Gives Birth to 2nd Child With Prince Harry, Welcomes Baby Girl

Family of four! Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s second child, a daughter, on Friday, June 4. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple announced in a statement on Sunday, June 6. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”
Celebritiesglittermagrocks.com

Actress Stephanie Beatriz Is Pregnant With Her First Child

The 99th precinct adds a new member to the team, as Brooklyn 99 actress Stephanie Beatriz announced she and her husband Brad Hoss are pregnant with their first child. Beatriz was featured in PEOPLE Magazine’s Pride issue this week and talked about her wedding, sexuality, and finding love. On June...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino shares FIRST PHOTO of her newborn daughter taken in the NICU... after revealing Keziah was born 'too early'

Fantasia Barrino will soon be bringing her two-week-old daughter Keziah London Taylor home. The 36-year-old American Idol winner announced the happy news on Thursday with an Instagram post featuring the first photo of her baby daughter, who was born premature and has since been in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NCIU).
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Casey Batchelor gives birth to third child

Casey Batchelor has given birth to her third child, another daughter, though she hasn't yet revealed her name. Casey Batchelor has given birth to her third child. The 36-year-old reality star and her fiancé Dane Goodson have welcomed another "princess" into the world, a sister for three-year-old Florence and 15-month-old Sadie and couldn't be happier.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Survivor's Sierra Dawn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe Anglim

Survivor alums Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are ready to take on their next role: Parenthood! On Monday, May 31, the 34-year-old star took to Instagram to announce the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. "Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," the new mom captioned her post, alongside an image of her little one adorably wrapped up in a printed swaddle. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl." Additionally, Joe shared the exciting baby news on his Instagram page, writing, "There are no words..We are forever grateful for you and can't wait for the most exciting and best season yet." Sierra sweetly commented, "I...
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Meghan gives birth to baby girl

Meghan Markle has given birth to a daughter on Friday who she and Prince Harry have named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The duke and duchess’ second child was born at 11:40am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, and is now ‘settling in at home’, Harry and Meghan said.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell is officially a mom. The Bachelor alum announced to Instagram on Thursday, June 10 that she and husband Chris Lane welcomed a baby boy named Dutton Walker Lane on June 8. She shared pics of herself and Chris holding the little one, and the proud mom could be seen wearing a necklace that read "Dutton." "Dutton Walker Lane [white heart emoji] born June 8th, 2021," Lauren captioned her post. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!" For his part, Chris shared footage to his Instagram account of himself holding his newborn son, adding,...