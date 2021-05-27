Passport to The Bazaar

Loft 32 and Coco Bazaar are having an open house today, October 21, 2021, from 5-8 pm in conjunction with Think Local Little Falls’ Third Thursday event. Melanie Pagan, owner of the stores said, “I felt like it was too late to do a grand opening for Loft 32 since COVID had prevented that from happening, but we just reopened Coco Bazaar right before the Cheese Festival, so we wanted to do an open house to let people know we’re still here and doing our thing.”

