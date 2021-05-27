Passport to The Bazaar

The annual St. Mary’s Fall Craft Bazaar is a great place to catch up on what vendors are selling and what crafters are crafting. It took place last Saturday in the school gym, and outdoors of course, where dozens of home grown pumpkins were sold. This year’s St. Mary’s quilt has not been raffled off yet, so you still have […]
WATERLOO-The Linden UMC Bazaar will be taking place from 9-3 p.m., on Saturday, October 16, at 301 Butler St. Fall and winter crafts, white elephant, baked goods, breakfast and lunch (hot dogs, soup, salads). Proceeds go to mission projects. Handicapped accessible in Fellowship Hall.
The Great Harvest Bazaar is scheduled for next week in Three Forks. The event will take place Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Three Forks High School Gym. Organizer Brooke McLees said the idea behind the bazaar came from wanting to share all sorts of products for the holiday season in one easy indoor event.
We’re already getting requests from our regular readers asking when we are going to have our updated annual ‘Christmas Markets & Bazaars’ issue out. We’ll be publishing that the first week of October and it’s super easy for you to submit your information to make sure we include your event along with all the other annual events happening in your neck of the woods!
It’s not often you meet a group of people that all have a passion for tarot, astrology, mystical art and alchemy. These spiritual practices invite you to encounter something out of the ordinary and dive deep into your own subconscious to reveal answers to your deepest questions. Enigma Bazaar offers guests the chance to learn and experience something mystical through a wide variety of immersive art and theater performances in an intimate setting.
MARQUETTE — St. Louis Fall Bazaar, 264 Silver Creek Road, Harvey, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Vendors, bake sale, Rada knives, jewelry, handmade local crafts, rummage sale and luncheon all will be featured. A hot open face turkey sandwich, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and beverage will be available for $10 per person.
You know the holidays are right around the corner when craft fairs and bazaars highlight the calendar, and this weekend, one of the most popular is back for its second weekend. The annual Alaska State Fair Holiday Bazaar began last weekend and continues through this weekend, with more than 100...
This holiday season, The Herald-Times will publish announcements of area holiday bazaars and craft shows in a frequently updated, comprehensive online listing at HeraldTimesOnline.com/lifestyle. As changing COVID conditions could force alterations to plans this year, timely portions of the online list will be published in the print edition of the...
ISHPEMING — St. Joseph’s Parish, 1889 Prairie Ave., Ishpeming, will hold its 80th Fall Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Booths will feature book sales, 50/50 drawings, a white elephant sale, various vendors and at 11 a.m., a hot dog and sloppy joe luncheon will be available for $5.
Loft 32 and Coco Bazaar are having an open house today, October 21, 2021, from 5-8 pm in conjunction with Think Local Little Falls’ Third Thursday event. Melanie Pagan, owner of the stores said, “I felt like it was too late to do a grand opening for Loft 32 since COVID had prevented that from happening, but we just reopened Coco Bazaar right before the Cheese Festival, so we wanted to do an open house to let people know we’re still here and doing our thing.”
SHERIDAN — Kalif Ladies Christmas Bazaar will take place Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kalif Shrine Center. The event will feature items from crafters including decor, gifts, jewelry, jams, baked goods and more. A silent auction will also take place.
