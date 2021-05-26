Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

By Camila Domonoske
kclu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a dramatic boardroom battle on Wednesday, a tiny hedge fund fought with the energy giant ExxonMobil over the future of the oil and gas industry — and won. The brand-new activist hedge fund, Engine No. 1, successfully placed at least two new candidates on the company's board of directors in hopes that they can use that position to push Exxon to take climate change more seriously. For two more seats on the board, the vote was too close to call.

www.kclu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil Refining#Oil Industry#Exxonmobil#Oil And Gas#Energy Companies#Engine No#Large European#Climate Action 100#Iss#Npr#Vanguard#Exxon Shares#Renewable Energy#Investment#Fossil Fuels#Wind Energy#Renewable Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
IndustrySFGate

Dissident shareholders win a third seat on ExxonMobil board

Discontented shareholders have grabbed a third seat on the ExxonMobil board of directors in a reflection of widespread unhappiness with the oil giant's climate change strategy and its financial performance in recent years. ExxonMobil, which fought hard to defeat a four-person slate nominated by a small hedge fund called Engine...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Activist fund expected to win third seat on ExxonMobil board

ExxonMobil expects to lose a third board seat to an activist hedge fund, Engine No 1, adding to the pressure on one of the world’s largest oil companies to introduce a more effective climate transition plan. The Texas-based producer announced late on Wednesday that lawyers counting shareholder votes had found...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Chevron Divest Canada Oil Sands Asset?

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without...
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Are oil and gas companies on the run?

While solar industry executives are likely to be drawn to estimates such as an anticipated 10% rise in PV investment in key markets this year, the more headline-grabbing content of the International Energy Agency‘s latest global investment survey may concern the world's oil and gas majors. The latest edition of...
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Economyinvesting.com

Engine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address...
Energy Industrymelodyinter.com

Oil majors vow to energy transition – at their own pace

PARIS: Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have all...
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

IEA’s energy investment report shows coal is down but not out

The International Energy Agency’s latest report reveals that while renewables dominate new power investment, and approvals for coal-fired plants are 80% below where they were five years ago, coal is not out of the picture. There was, in fact, even a slight increase in go-aheads for coal-fired plants in 2020, driven by China and some other Asian economies.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
Energy Industry101.9 KELO-FM

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

(Reuters) – Energy major BP Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.