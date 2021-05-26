newsbreak-logo
Buncombe County, NC

Kids fish free

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 5 days ago

Kids can give fishing a try during the more than 25 events planned statewide over the coming weeks to recognize National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 5-13. All events are free for children, with no license required, and participants at each one will have the chance to win prizes, including a statewide grand prize drawing for a lifetime sportsman license and a freshwater lifetime fishing license. Additional prizes include tackle boxes, rods, reels and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

