Kids fish free
Kids can give fishing a try during the more than 25 events planned statewide over the coming weeks to recognize National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 5-13. All events are free for children, with no license required, and participants at each one will have the chance to win prizes, including a statewide grand prize drawing for a lifetime sportsman license and a freshwater lifetime fishing license. Additional prizes include tackle boxes, rods, reels and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult.smokymountainnews.com