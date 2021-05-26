Pedal Franklin’s greenway

7 Days of Excitement in Franklin, North Carolina -- Franklin Chamber of Commerce. Start your day on US 64 East heading into the Cullasaja River Gorge of the Nantahala National Forest. This stretch of road between Franklin & Highlands is known as the “Waterfall Highway”. The Cullasaja River spills over the Lake Sequoyah Dam in Highlands as it cascades and drops nearly 2000 feet in elevation in the 9-mile gorge. As you approach Cullasaja Falls, you will be in one of the most exciting stretches of road, as you wind your way alongside the deepest part of the gorge. Your first stop is the pull off for Cullasaja Falls Roadside, You can see the upper falls as they cascade down over 200’ into the gorge below. Continue east stopping at Bust Your Butt Falls, a popular swimming hole, and then Dry Falls, a 60’ waterfall that you can walk down to and completely underneath! Don’t forget to visit Bridal Veil Falls where you can park your car or motorcycle and grab a keepsake photo to cherish for years to come. There are many great spots to pull off and enjoy a picnic lunch or to just enjoy the sounds of the river.