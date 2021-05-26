newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, NC

Pedal Franklin’s greenway

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nantahala Bike Club will sponsor a community social ride starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Friends of the Greenway headquarters in Franklin. Friends of the Greenway will have hot dogs, drinks and food for sale and a social ride will follow along the greenway, highlighting the new Main Street under-bridge connector. The event aims to highlight improvements and future vision for the greenway.

smokymountainnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Main Street#Street Food#Community#The Nantahala Bike Club#Friends Of The Greenway#Bike#Headquarters#Sale#Drinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Franklin, NCSmoky Mountain News

Skaters make case for Franklin skatepark

The Franklin Town Council board room was standing room only last week as several local teenagers expressed their desire for a skatepark to be developed somewhere within the town limits. Evan Lampkin, 14, addressed the board first and explained that it was difficult for his group of friends to find...
Cherokee, NCthemaconcountynews.com

Paddling down the Tennessee reveals local history, Cherokee culture

At one time all along both sides of the Tennessee River in Franklin and beyond were thriving Cherokee villages, trade roads, council houses atop ancient mounds, and agricultural fields. Brent and Angela-Faye Martin led an April 25th educational kayaking trip from the Lake Emory Dam to McCoy Bridge in Cowee so that participating paddlers could understand what life may have been like for Cherokee in the 18th and early 19th century, before the Indian Removal.
Franklin, NCSmoky Mountain News

Hunnicutt exhibit in Franklin

“Faces,” an exhibit of drawings by the late Ron Hunnicutt, who passed away in February, will be held May 15 through the end of June at the Macon County Public Library in Franklin. The public is invited to an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the library. 828.524.3600.
Franklin, NCwnctimes.com

7 Days of Excitement in Franklin, North Carolina

7 Days of Excitement in Franklin, North Carolina -- Franklin Chamber of Commerce. Start your day on US 64 East heading into the Cullasaja River Gorge of the Nantahala National Forest. This stretch of road between Franklin & Highlands is known as the “Waterfall Highway”. The Cullasaja River spills over the Lake Sequoyah Dam in Highlands as it cascades and drops nearly 2000 feet in elevation in the 9-mile gorge. As you approach Cullasaja Falls, you will be in one of the most exciting stretches of road, as you wind your way alongside the deepest part of the gorge. Your first stop is the pull off for Cullasaja Falls Roadside, You can see the upper falls as they cascade down over 200’ into the gorge below. Continue east stopping at Bust Your Butt Falls, a popular swimming hole, and then Dry Falls, a 60’ waterfall that you can walk down to and completely underneath! Don’t forget to visit Bridal Veil Falls where you can park your car or motorcycle and grab a keepsake photo to cherish for years to come. There are many great spots to pull off and enjoy a picnic lunch or to just enjoy the sounds of the river.
Macon County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Macon requests more funds for the arts

Last year, Macon County Schools requested a nearly $2 million budget increase to fund additional staff positions. When the pandemic shuttered school doors during budget season last year, the request was dropped. But now, over a year into the pandemic, MCS has again requested the money to fill staffing needs within its schools.
Franklin, NCSmoky Mountain News

Franklin manager delivers last budget proposal

Longtime Franklin Manager Summer Woodard will be leaving for a new job in June, but before she goes, she presented her final budget proposal to the town council. In her 2021-22 budget message, Woodard touts the town’s strong financial position despite all the economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Her proposed budget of $10,522,662 focuses on addressing some long-term infrastructure needs while maintaining a healthy fund balance for the future.
Macon County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Peer into the world of ramps

Explore the ecology and culture surrounding ramps, a beloved Appalachian forest food, during a lecture slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center in Macon County. The lecture, based on research by the U.S. Forest Service and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is...
Franklin, NCthemaconcountynews.com

Skateboarders pack Town Council meeting seeking support for park

Skateboarders assembled pre-meeting time of 6 p.m. outside Town Hall on May 3. Once the doors opened, they flooded in, taking up the rows of seats, lining the walls, and standing in the back. Many had skateboarded to the Main Street building and held their skateboards in front of them or at their sides. Six submitted their names to make the allowed three-minute presentations to the Town Council as part of a public hearing focusing on development of a skate-boarding park within the town limits.
Macon County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Spring at the Rickman Store

The arrival of spring marks a new season of weekly festive gatherings at the Rickman Store in Macon County. Mainspring Conservation Trust and the Friends of the Rickman Store (FORS) invite the community and visitors to the region to visit this historic building every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 8.
Macon County, NCthemaconcountynews.com

County buys property in Nantahala; future purpose undecided

During the April meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, a split-vote passed to purchase a parcel of property in the Nantahala Community. While some commissioners, like newcomer Josh Young, want to see the Nantahala Library relocated to the new parcel, the official future use of the property is still undecided.
Macon County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Repairs proposed for Wilson Lick cabin

A multi-phase restoration project is proposed for the historic Wilson Lick cabin in the Nantahala National Forest in Macon County. Built in 1913, the cabin was the forest’s first ranger station and has been open to the public as an interpretive site since 1967. Due to age and exposure, the all-wood log and single structure is beginning to deteriorate. Forest Service engineers and historic preservation specialists have determined that a comprehensive set of repairs and renovations are needed to prevent irreparable damage to the structure. The project would include a full assessment and report as well as interior and exterior repairs to restore the cabin as close to its original condition as possible.