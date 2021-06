ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show, taking place in person October 26-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will kick off on Tuesday, October 26th with three workshops. Editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of The ASSEMBLY Show, will moderate the workshops on Electric Vehicle Assembly: Challenges & Opportunities; Fastening & Joining: New & Alternative Methods and Robotics Assembly: Beyond the Basics. The morning workshop will take place from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and the two afternoon workshops will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Registration is now open for all three workshops and for the entire event.