Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in San Jose, California earlier today. Flags will be flown at half-staff through May 30, 2021 in honor of the victims. They will remain at half-staff until noon on May 31, 2021 to observe Memorial Day.