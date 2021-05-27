Maps show key locations, details of San Jose mass shooting

Eight people were killed and others were injured after a gunman opened fire at San Jose’s Valley Transportation Authority control center and rail yard Wednesday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspected gunman is also dead, authorities said. Multiple news outlets have identified Samuel J. Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA employee, as the suspect. Also that morning, two fires broke out, with one of them at a home owned by Cassidy, records show.