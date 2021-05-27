Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Maps show key locations, details of San Jose mass shooting

San Francisco Chronicle
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people were killed and others were injured after a gunman opened fire at San Jose’s Valley Transportation Authority control center and rail yard Wednesday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspected gunman is also dead, authorities said. Multiple news outlets have identified Samuel J. Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA employee, as the suspect. Also that morning, two fires broke out, with one of them at a home owned by Cassidy, records show.

www.sfchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Fires#Mass Shooting#Vta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...