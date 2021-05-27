Cancel
Ohio State Briefly Considered Independent Schedule After Big Ten Postponed Fall Football Season

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 23 days ago
Documents released by the university on Wednesday evening showed that Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson and athletic director Gene Smith briefly explored the possibility of the Buckeyes playing an independent schedule after the Big Ten postponed fall sports last August.

At 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 12, the morning after the conference’s announcement, Johnson texted Smith asking if there was “Any way to go independent?” Smith replied, saying he was “trying to understand our contracts and if we can play independent this year. Nebraska is trying too and gone public with it.”

The Cornhuskers were vocal about their desire to play last fall despite the Big Ten’s decision but going independent for one season wasn’t a viable option due to the conference’s media rights.

Smith told Johnson later that afternoon he “challenged the league” on playing an independent schedule before speaking to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, at which time he said, “We cannot play this fall.”

Of course, the Big Ten ultimately reversed course and played a conference-only schedule that saw Ohio State win its fourth straight Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

