newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/26

By Adam Scherer
awesemo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our primary in-depth NBA DFS strategy and picks article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal daily fantasy basketball picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Dfs#Final Fantasy#Nba Teams#Nba Live Series#Draftkings Fanduel#Deeper Dive#The Washington Wizards#Sixers#Grizzlies#Sg Fanduel#Awesemo Youtube#Sf Fanduel#Danny Green Power#Awesemo Premium Nba Dfs#Instagram#Facebook#Strong Lineups#Difficult Matchups#Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Depth-first search
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
DraftKings
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers lose nightmarish, testy game to Heat

The Sixers entered Thursday night’s game in Miami hoping to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. By the second quarter, they were trailing by 22 points and well on their way to a 106-94 loss worse than one Tobias Harris had called “terrible” Tuesday night against the Pacers. The...
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Burks scores 30, rallies Knicks past Spurs, 102-98

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and the New York Knicks kept up their chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Listed as probable

Burks (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. Burks initially carried a questionable designation for Thursday's matchup, but he now appears likely to play. Burks has missed 11 of the last 13 games due to a knee injury and the league's COVID-19 protocols, so he could have a minutes restriction if he's active.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Unlikely to play Sunday

Burks (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Clippers. Burks is likely to miss a second straight game as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Kevin Knox and Derrick Rose could see increased run as a result.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Best performance of season

Burks delivered 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Spurs. Burks was listed as questionable for this matchup due to a knee problem, but it's clear this ailment didn't bother him at all en route to a game-high 30 points. The veteran shooting guard also recorded a season-high mark with his 30-point output, and he has surpassed the 25-point mark just twice all season long.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Available Thursday

Burks (knee) is available Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. As expected, Burks is available for Thursday's contest despite a knee issue. He'll be making his return after a three-game absence.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 15 in blowout win

Harris scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists and two rebounds in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday. Harris needed just 26 minutes to score in double figures for the sixth time in his last eight games since returning from a knee injury. Over that span, the forward has averaged 14.4 points (on 51.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Questionable Tuesday

Burks (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Burks has missed the last two contests while dealing with a bruised knee, and how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups will likely determine his status. Expect an update closer to tipoff.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Sinks game-winning three

Harris scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 36 minutes in the 109-107 win Friday over the Pelicans. Harris scored eight of his 17 points in the final period, including the game-winning triple with 1:10 remaining. Since returning from knee soreness that cost him three games, Harris hasn't been his usual self. In nine games, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
NBAwalls102.com

Harris, Curry lead 76ers past Bulls 106-94

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 106-94. Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers finished with five starters in double figures. Ben Simmons scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14 and a relatively quiet Joel Embiid scored 13. Coby White scored 23 points for the Bulls, who played without both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for the second straight game. Chicago remained 12th in the East.
NBAFinger Lakes Times

Sixers squeak past undermanned Pelicans, 109-107

PHILADELPHIA — No surprise here ... well, maybe there was in the end. The 76ers faced a New Orleans Pelicans squad that was without five of their top eight players. Of course, they did. Facing undermanned teams has become the norm for the Sixers. They defeated the Pelicans, 109-107, in...
NBAHoopsHype

Alec Burks Injury

Mike Vorkunov: Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks are both doubtful to play for the Knicks tomorrow night in Phoenix, the team says. Quickley has a sprained left ankle. Burks has a left knee contusion. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 1 day ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov. Mike Vorkunov: Alec...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAknickerblogger.net

2020-21 Game Thread: PLAYOFFS BOUND Knicks vs. Spurs

Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley are available and Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) is out against San Antonio. I wonder when Rose sprained his ankle. So the 2nd unit should be Quickley, Burks, Smokes, Obi and Taj. We could be a little short on firepower there. I wonder...
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook endorses Wizards coach Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been subject to a great deal of criticism from fans and some media who cover the team. His 49-win season in 2016-17 and navigating through injuries to lead Washington to the postseason the following season are now distant memories. Despite the Wizards recent...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sixers survive battle with shorthanded Pelicans

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 109-107 victory over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. It was Embiid's 16th game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid was 11 of 20 from the field and 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Paces Sixers with 21 points

Harris registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to Miami. Philadelphia struggled to keep up throughout the contest, and Harris was the only player on the team who scored more than 12 points. The veteran was coming off a 27-point performance in his last game and has been a key cog in the Sixers' offense all season. His 51.4 percent field-goal percentage on the campaign is the best of his career.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Immanuel Quickley doubtful for Friday against Suns

Mike Vorkunov: Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks are both doubtful to play for the Knicks tomorrow night in Phoenix, the team says. Quickley has a sprained left ankle. Burks has a left knee contusion. 1 day ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov. Mike Vorkunov: Alec Burks is listed as probable to...