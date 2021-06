If you are the Portland Trail Blazers, it makes sense to listen to your franchise foundation because what he says is the plain, unvarnished truth. “We didn’t win a championship, so obviously where we are now isn’t good enough,” Damian Lillard said not long after the Nuggets closed out their first-round series on Portland’s home court, winning 126-115 in Game 6. “I don’t know what a shake-up looks like, or what changes will be made or could be made, but obviously as it is wasn’t good enough.”