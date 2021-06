Both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks dominated in their first-round playoff series, setting up what is arguably the most enticing semifinal matchup in the NBA playoffs. The Bucks bring a hard-nosed defense, chemistry and the two-way ability of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Meanwhile, the Nets have the most star power of any team remaining in the playoffs and a high-octane offense. This series could go the distance, and it could be a chess match from night-to-night as each team tries to gain some sort of advantage over the other.