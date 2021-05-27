Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Rips MLB's Policing of Foreign Substances After Ejection

By Nick Selbe
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjVDP_0aCcNwLu00

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was ejected during Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the White Sox, and he had plenty to say about the issue after the game. The trouble started in the seventh inning, when umpire Joe West instructed Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos to switch his hat because of a foreign substance on it.

Shildt came to the mound to argue, and was subsequently tossed.

Following the game, Shildt took issue not with his ejection, but with baseball's inconsistent policing of what he views as the game's "dirty little secret."

"There are people that are effectively—and not even trying to hide it—essentially flipping the bird at the league, with how they're cheating in this game with concocted substances," Shildt said, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

"You want to police some sunscreen and rosin? Go ahead," Shildt said. "Get every single person in this league. ... Why don't you start with the guys that are cheating with some stuff that's really impacting the game?"

West said Shildt was ejected for his use of profanity, which Shildt took no issue with. In a statement after his post-game comments, Shildt re-iterated that the burden of policing baseball's foreign substance usage should fall on the league, not the umpires.

“I have a great working relationship with the umpires and Major League Baseball. The have a lot of challenges to doing their job and they do it well," Shildt said, per Woo. "Having to police foreign substances, candidly, shouldn’t have to be a part of their job.”

Before the start of the season, MLB sent a memo to all 30 teams about new policies to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. Among the measures being taken included inspecting balls taken out of play, analyzing spin rate data and closely monitoring dugouts and clubhouses.

Eno Sarris of The Athletic noted that while sunscreen and rosin does enhance grip without meaningfully impacting performance, and the effect is far less than other substances like pine tar and a sticky, grip-enhancing product called Spider Tack.

Ultimately, Shildt said his comments were primarily meant with rule-following pitchers in mind, a group of players he feels are most negatively impacted by the rampant violations he views going on throughout the league.

"How many guys that are pitching their tails off in MLB that are doing it clean, and have an unfair competitive advantage for the guys who are clearly loading up concoctions that they actually advertise, don't do anything to hide in plain view?" Shildt said, according to Woo. "That's who I'm sticking up for."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baseball Game#Cardinals#The White Sox#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Cardinal Report, June 4: Shildt not panicking after mediocre trip

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt knew the recent part of his team’s schedule would be the toughest part of this young season. His team took one game from the Chicago White Sox, three from the National League West cellar-dwelling Arizona Diamondbacks, and lost two of three to the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBArkansas Online

MLB sets guidelines on foreign substances

NEW YORK -- Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday. The commissioner's office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said...
MLBPitt News

Column | MLB cannot be passive when policing pitchers’ foreign substance use

At a press conference last week before a series against the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was asked about a growing sentiment that there may be large-scale usage of foreign substances amongst Major League Baseball pitchers to enhance their grip on the baseball and in turn make their pitches spin faster and move more drastically. Cole took a long pause before providing an answer that seemingly implicated himself and many of the other pitchers around the league.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is how detailed MLB’s investigation into foreign substances is

Major League Baseball has promised to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances, and it appears they’re making actual progress toward doing so. The league has yet to indicate how it plans to identify and punish any use of foreign substance, but the process going on behind closed doors sounds remarkably thorough. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, umpires will check pitchers for foreign substances eight to ten times per game, a process that could begin within the next two weeks. The league has also essentially built scouting reports on pitchers, sometimes based on tips from opponents, noting where the pitcher might be keeping the substance.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Buster Olney Reveals MLB’s Plan To Stop Pitchers From Using Foreign Substances

Major League Baseball‘s latest quest is to try and stop pitchers from using foreign substances. It appears the MLB will soon enforce a plan to crack down on such a scenario. Per ESPN’s Buster Olney, the MLB will crack down on foreign substances by using umpire checks. Olney reports the MLB estimates umpires to conduct eight to 10 random checks per game.
MLBdodgerblue.com

MLB Rumors: Umpires Will Begin Checking For Foreign Substances

Heading into the 2021 regular season, MLB reportedly informed teams they would use Statcast data to monitor pitchers’ spin rates in efforts to curb widespread usage of foreign substances on baseballs. MLB’s efforts also have entailed collecting the first ball thrown from games across the league so they could be...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Q&A: What MLB's crackdown on foreign substances means for Fantasy plus more

The big story in baseball this week is focused on multiple reports from some of MLB's most trusted insiders that suggest the league will now crack down on pitchers using foreign substances in an effort to increase spin rates. Some might suggest we're already seeing some of the results of a crackdown already in progress after seeing the spin rates drop for pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer in each of their last two starts. Others are more skeptical. We'll aim to get to the bottom of this.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Donaldson encouraged by MLB action on foreign substances

Ahead of an anticipated matchup against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson said he was encouraged by what he had seen in the past few days as MLB takes steps to crack down on pitcher usage of performance-enhancing foreign substances. After four minor league pitchers were suspended...
MLBNBC Sports

Scherzer: No foreign substances in MLB causes 'safety issue'

For all of the recent chatter about the use of foreign substances by pitchers, we had yet to hear a concerted stance from the MLB Players Association. On Friday night, when Nationals ace and MLBPA Player Representative Max Scherzer spoke to reporters, he gave a small glimpse into the players' conversations on the matter.
MLBnevalleynews.org

Use of foreign substances becoming a sticky subject for MLB

The use of foreign substances, or “sticky stuff” in the MLB has been going on for multiple seasons, but this year, the conversation has heated up. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, has had numerous videos surface revealing his use of Spider Tack, as it is called. The videos show his fingers sticking to the bill of his hat as he appears to be casually adjusting his cap.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow blames MLB's foreign-substance crackdown for elbow injury

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list after an MRI revealed a partially torn UCL, as well as a flexor strain. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Glasnow said he believes the injury was caused by changes in his pitching mechanics due to MLB's impending crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances to improve their grip.