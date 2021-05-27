Brewers DFA Lindblom, hope to retain him

Brewers fans persevering through the 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Rockies last night despite the big Bucks game may have noticed a familiar name in the lineup. The Brewers reinstated outfielder Derek Fisher from the injured list and optioned utility player Tim Lopes to Triple-A Nashville. Fisher was traded from Toronto in February and had missed all regular season games due to calf and hamstring injuries. His first game in the big leagues was last night in Milwaukee’s loss to Colorado, where he pinch-hit and finished 0-for-2.