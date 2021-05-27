Brewers DFA Lindblom, hope to retain him
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers gambled that Josh Lindblom’s success in South Korea would translate back to Major League Baseball, but their bet hasn't paid off. On Wednesday, Lindblom was designated for assignment by the Brewers, less than halfway into his three-year, $9.125 million contract. The club is on the hook for about $4.6 million left on the 33-year-old’s deal, except in the scenario they find a team to trade for him within the next seven days.www.mlb.com