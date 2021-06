Whatever happens between now and the end of Euro 2020, it seems doubtful that we will see a more striking example of leadership on the field than Simon Kjaer’s actions in those agonising minutes that followed Christian Eriksen’s sudden collapse from a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the Parken Stadium last weekend. Not that it surprised those who know the unflappable Denmark captain and AC Milan defender. “We’ve always known he’s a big personality but I think a lot more people see that now,” Thomas Delaney, the Denmark midfielder, said of Kjaer. “He’s a rock in our group, he’s a big figure on and off the pitch, he takes a lot of pressure on his shoulders and we’ve all seen him do that in these last few days.”