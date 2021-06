Tua Tagovailoa is an easy “mark” for the mainstream media because they have to find something not to like about him. It’s not about their jobs. Some in the media will hide behind the “I’m just doing my job” bit and in some cases, that works really well because it is the truth but when it comes to someone like Tagovailoa, it’s because they can’t find anything else to judge him on and lets face one fact, judging someone other than ourselves is the new American way.