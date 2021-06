When it comes to doing something fun you don't have to look very far because you're already living it!. Okay, so maybe you're sitting on the couch right now like I am but just step outside and fun awaits you. A new study from WalletHub ranked Michigan as one of "2021's Most Fun States in America." It's no surprise that the sunshine states, California and Florida, came in first and second, respectively. It's also no surprise that Nevada, home to Sin City, was in third. Michigan, though, may not stick out as "fun" to many Americans, especially those who haven't visited, but now the proof is there!