DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

By Jonathan Sigal
MLSSoccer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. United have built out their technical staff by hiring former Atlanta United scout Sean Howe as their director of scouting, it was announced Wednesday. Howe spent the last three seasons with Atlanta and will oversee the Black-and-Red’s scouting network to better identify and recruit local, regional, national and international talent. He’ll also help identify prospective players for Loudoun United FC, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship.

www.mlssoccer.com
State
Georgia State
