Washington State

3 Washington Families On How New Police Laws Could Have Helped Their Loved Ones

By NWPB News
nwpb.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. When it came to new police accountability measures enacted in Washington state this year, the focus was on people killed closer to home. Of the dozen police accountability bills that Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law last week, most, if not...

