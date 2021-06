Around my family, I enveloped myself in layers the way a sari drapes around my body. As I dance through each of my cousin’s weddings, it’s no surprise when I’m stopped by an auntie asking if I’m ready to get married. Naturally, I smile as wide as a rangoli, explaining that I’m more focused on my career. In reality, I’m bi-sexual and the Punjabi community I’ve grown up in has held tightly to conservative views with their lack of acceptance towards the LGBTQ community.