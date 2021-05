You don't need to be a musician to make your own song. Use these free online music generators to compose your own tune, whether by yourself or with the help of AI. Computer music generators come in various shapes. Some will let you make mind-blowing creations with artificial intelligence, like the brilliant Computoser that we've written about previously. With others, you'll be the musician, working like a maestro who changes each element to play a tune that sounds good to you. Each one needs different skills, so pick the one that's most apt for you.