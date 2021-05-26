Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/26)
Wednesday, May 26th, 4:20 A.M. Morning clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies later this morning to the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees. Showers return for a little while tomorrow, especially in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler, high of 62. Friday brings some clouds and a chance for an isolated shower, high of 68. Saturday, mostly sunny, high of 77. Sunday through Tuesday, sunny and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s.www.kptv.com