The Air Force wants to acquire a B-21 fleet that is nearly seven times bigger than its current B-2 stealth bomber force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Frank Kendall, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next Secretary of the Air Force, says he supports the service's current position that it needs to acquire at least 145 stealthy B-21 Raiders in the coming years. These aircraft, work on which is steadily progressing, are set to supplant its existing B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet, which comprises just 21 jets, in total, not all of which are available for combat operations, as well as its aging B-1Bs.