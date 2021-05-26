Parents: It’s OK To Take Time for Yourself
It feels counter intuitive for many parents, but focusing on yourself is actually great for your children. With all of the stresses and responsibilities that come with being a parent, it is tempting to simply sacrifice taking care of yourself in order to do everything you feel is necessary to give your children the best lives possible. However, if you don’t consistently practice self-care, you are making life more difficult for not only yourself, but also your family.www.ahealthiermichigan.org