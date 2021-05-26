Parents: It’s OK To Take Time for Yourself

That’s not a question regarding COVID protocol or the relaxing of some of the regulations regarding mask wearing. The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, or other designated settings. Those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings. That’s a good sign for what we all have been hoping, praying, and waiting for. The emotional impact of wearing a mask is deep and affects individuals in many ways. Physically, I think we can all agree it was not a pleasant thing to do. It was suffocating. If you wear glasses, or have a hearing aid, it was always a challenge.