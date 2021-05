For the first time this season, Toronto FC will have the services of star attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo in the lineup this weekend. The Reds have fashioned a record in MLS league play this year of one win, three losses and two draws without Pozuelo on the field. The third-year TFC player has been out with a quad injury. But TFC coach Chris Armas said on Thursday that The Maestro will be available against the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon.