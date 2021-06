YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 17-year-old was injured in what’s thought to be a gang-motivated shooting in Yakima on Monday, police said. The teen was a passenger in a black sedan driven by his mother when a green car pulled up next to it and someone started shooting about 12:25 p.m. Monday, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. The teen was hit at least three times, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.