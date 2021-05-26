Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21

By MLSsoccer staff
MLSSoccer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom featuring in FIFA as a Philadelphia Union player, Warren Creavalle’s new venture, Design FC, will now be showcased in the popular video game. Founded by Creavalle and Omri Gal, Design FC is an after school program based in Chester — the Union’s home base — which encourages elementary and middle school students to develop creative thinking, self expression and autobiographical storytelling through the design of soccer jerseys.

www.mlssoccer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Creavalle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Stadium Design#Game Design#Ea Sports#Design Fc#Philadelphia Union#Stanford#Dfc#Soccer Jerseys#The Game#Feature#Designs#Virtual Signage#Creative Thinking#Students#School Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLShypebeast.com

Essentials With NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos Featuring His Olympic Jersey And Medals

Valentin Castellanos, an Argentinean soccer player and New York City FC wing/forward, carries his life’s most precious moments with him. The versatile Castellanos can take players one-v-one at any time but he also navigates the entire field and gets the job done as showcased by his team-leading six goals scored, just a season ago. Castellanos spent the 12 months prior to joining NYCFC on loan from Universidad de Chile at CA Torque in Uruguay, helping the team win promotion to that country’s top division and being named the Primera Division Player of the Month. Since coming to MLS though, he has 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games and has helped New York City FC make three straight trips to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
FIFAgamerpress.net

FIFA 22: New Game Feature Leaked in EA Job Listing

This alleged leak was shared by EA in a job posting for FIFA 22, which they later withdrew from it. A new rumor about FIFA 22 has been running like wildfire on the network of networks for a few hours. Specifically, it is an alleged leak that EA shared in a job offer, and later withdrew from it. This leak is related to one of the FIFA modes that has been most ignored over the years, but that in recent titles has tried to improve and give it a second life: Career Mode.
Jobscoroflot.com

Junior/Trainee Social Content Designer

We are looking for a highly driven junior social media content designer. You must be passionate about developing and delivering forward-thinking original content across a multitude of online platforms. utilising an array of skills such as graphic design, motion animation and photography to produce captivating creative content for our brands across all international markets.
FIFAFIFA.com

FIFA announces new CEO of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Dave Beeche appointed to lead FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand. New CEO to oversee overall delivery of tournament in two host countries. Appointment follows recent Host Cities announcement and appointment of FIFA Chief Operating Officers earlier this year. FIFA has today announced the appointment of...
FIFAFIFA.com

FIFA President advocates sports diplomacy as an effective tool for social change

Gianni Infantino was speaking at a Council of the European Union event. FIFA President illustrated the merit of strong global partnerships, active engagement and open dialogue. “Harnessing the power of football to benefit society, through the team-work of our partnerships, is sports diplomacy in action.”. FIFA President Gianni Infantino today...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.
MLSdailyjournal.net

MLS to meet Mexican league counterparts in All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — Major League Soccer’s All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game against Liga MX players at Banc of California...
Premier Leaguefcdallas.com

It’s MLS vs. LIGA MX: 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target set for Aug. 25 in Los Angeles

MLS All-Star week in LA to Celebrate the Style and Culture of North American Soccer;. MLS All-Star Game to air domestically on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports. NEW YORK (June 9, 2021) – After a year of building anticipation, Major League Soccer today announced that the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will see the MLS All-Stars face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 25, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, two rival leagues will go head-to-head in an unprecedented matchup that will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Announced, Card Design Revealed

The FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall promotion was announced June 8 with a card design revealed today, June 9. FIFA Ultimate Team fans have been excited since FIFA 21's release for this part of the game cycle considering the Euro 2020 tournament is scheduled to take place during it. The European tournament was delayed amid COVID-19, but it's finally happening after a year of delay. The Festival of FUTBall promotion is expected to revolve around the Euros and other international competitions like CONCACAF Gold Cup and more.
FIFAdotesports.com

Festival of FUTball starts today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with first Path to Glory team

EA Sports has launched the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promotion today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Path to Glory team is the first one to be released in the promo. This promotion celebrates the Euro World Cup in Russia and the Copa America and upgrades cards based on national team wins from these tournaments. Players can earn new special Player Item types for a variety of themed Squad Building Challenges and Objectives.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Sporting KC vs Austin Preview & Prediction

Where is Sporting KC vs Austin being played? Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City. Where can I get tickets for Sporting KC vs Austin? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website. What TV channel is Sporting KC vs Austin on in the UK? Sky Sports &...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium was designed to provide diverse experiences, zones for fans

It might sound odd at first blush, but Jonathan Emmett likes to describe the design of Q2 Stadium — a massive $260 million facility that rises high above its surroundings in North Austin — as casual. It remains to be seen whether spectators will agree that the home of Austin FC truly channels the laid-back Austin vibe. But Emmett, a principal at architecture firm Gensler and lead designer of Q2 Stadium, and his colleagues certainly tried. Click through more details on how the facility was designed to channel the energy of the city.
MLSgoal.com

Best of MLS and Liga MX set to collide in All-Star Game in August

The showpiece match will return this summer after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. After seeing the match cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last summer, the MLS All-Star Game is set to return this summer with the highly anticipated clash between the best of MLS and Liga MX.
MLSFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Inter Miami scrimmaging Toronto FC ahead of return to play

Inter Miami CF will return to gameplay next week, and they’ll get the opportunity to shake the rust off this weekend after the multi-week break from matches. Miami is scheduled to play a closed-door scrimmage against Toronto FC on Saturday in Orlando, an Inter Miami spokesperson confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro linked to Liga MX clubs despite coach Phil Neville stressing midfielder’s importance to the team

Inter Miami CF coach Phil Neville may have emphasized in recent weeks that Rodolfo Pizarro is an important part of his plans, but that hasn’t stopped the Mexican midfielder from being rumored to move on from the club. Pizarro has been linked to a move back to Liga MX, Mexico’s first-division soccer league, with broadcaster Fernando Cevallos recently reporting that Pizarro could return to ...
MLSVermilion Standard

Toronto FC loans Silva, Priso and Nelson to TFC II

Toronto FC has loaned goalkeeper Kevin Silva, midfielder Ralph Priso and forward Jayden Nelson to TFC II of the United Soccer League One. TFC retains the right to recall the players at any time during the MLS regular season. TFC resumes Major League Soccer play on Sat. June 19 against...
Tucson, AZfctucson.com

FC Tucson Women Announce Dean Alan Architects as Official Jersey Sponsor

TUCSON, Ariz. - FC Tucson Women announced today a season-long partnership with Dean Alan Architects PLLC, making the full-service architectural firm the team’s official front-of-jersey sponsor for the 2021 Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) season. "The FC Tucson women's soccer team is honored to partner with Angela Gee and Dean...