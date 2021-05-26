Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21
From featuring in FIFA as a Philadelphia Union player, Warren Creavalle’s new venture, Design FC, will now be showcased in the popular video game. Founded by Creavalle and Omri Gal, Design FC is an after school program based in Chester — the Union’s home base — which encourages elementary and middle school students to develop creative thinking, self expression and autobiographical storytelling through the design of soccer jerseys.www.mlssoccer.com