Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21

Valentin Castellanos, an Argentinean soccer player and New York City FC wing/forward, carries his life’s most precious moments with him. The versatile Castellanos can take players one-v-one at any time but he also navigates the entire field and gets the job done as showcased by his team-leading six goals scored, just a season ago. Castellanos spent the 12 months prior to joining NYCFC on loan from Universidad de Chile at CA Torque in Uruguay, helping the team win promotion to that country’s top division and being named the Primera Division Player of the Month. Since coming to MLS though, he has 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games and has helped New York City FC make three straight trips to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.