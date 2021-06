The most interactive B2B event in the Forex industry – the legendary Forex Expo with a 20 year history is coming to Cyprus again. We are very excited to present the event in Cyprus. It is to become one of the largest and the most important B2B events in the Forex industry. Forex Expo 2021 will bring together decision makers in the Cyprus FX industry, as well as those from elsewhere across Europe and Asia. Providing a generous expo hall with over 40 exhibitors, Forex Expo 2021 will also have panels and discussions on topics of interest to the sector during these very interesting times. Liquidity, cryptos, marketing, tech innovation, regulation, payments – the latest on all these topics and more will be open for discussion at Forex Expo 2021.