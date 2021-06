Shout out to Jensen Vienne for being named 1 of 14 softball players to make the 5A/6A Blue All-Star Team!. Each year the Texas Girls Coaching Association selects players from around the state to represent their All-Star Teams based on coach nomination and players stats. The TGCA regions are different than the regions set by UIL. Jensen will represent the Blue team comprised of Region 2, 5, 7, and 8 – 5A and 6A athletes. This is an honor to be named to the All-Star team.