It’s been just over 24 hours since Chivalry II hit the market, so you can only imagine the hellfire going on in lobbies everywhere. Essentially the collective internet is trying to figure the game out, in real-time. Strategy is changing on the fly currently, so it doesn’t make much sense to cover yet. Fortunately, one thing that we know won’t change is the swordplay tactics in combat. So why don’t we give them a good, long look?