Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Cleric class guide

Over the years, Nintendo has had many exclusive games under its belt, including those that were kept to the Game Boy Advanced and Nintendo DS. One of the more popular games that falls into that category is Advanced Wars, a strategic, turn based tactical game wherein players must use soldiers, tanks, and ships to destroy their enemy in war. Advanced Wars has been fondly remembered by many. At Nintendo’s E3 showcase on Tuesday, the company confirmed, via an announcement trailer, that the first two iterations of Advanced Wars will be remastered for the Nintendo Switch as Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game is set for launch on 3rd December 2021 and players can pre-order the game online at the Nintendo Shop for the full price of USD$59.99.