PHOENIX – As promised, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued an executive order to block key elements of Arizona State University’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The order says that the state’s public universities and community colleges can’t “mandate that students obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or place any conditions on attendance or participation in classes or academic activities, including but not limited to mandatory testing and mandatory mask usage, if a person chooses not to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or disclose that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.”