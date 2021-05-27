Cancel
Disability Rights Groups Join Lawsuit Over Georgia Voter Suppression Law

By Cathy Biank
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree major disability rights groups in Georgia have joined the broadening coalition of people suing the state over its law that severely restricts access to voting. The Georgia-based groups ― The Arc Georgia, Georgia ADAPT and the Georgia Advocacy Office (GAO) ― are the first disability rights-specific groups to join as plaintiffs in any of the pending lawsuits against S.B. 202. The groups state in an amended complaint that the law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 by imposing barriers that discriminate against disabled voters and deny them full and equal opportunity to participate in elections.

