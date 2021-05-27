Seal Beach Police to wear LGBTQ+ pride patch

The Seal Beach Police Department will wear a special patch to raise awareness and support the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June. June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month. This year, the Seal Beach Police Department has authorized the wearing of a patch in recognition of Pride Month. To find out more about the history of Pride Month, please visit https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about/.