Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seal Beach, CA

Seal Beach Police to wear LGBTQ+ pride patch

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seal Beach Police Department will wear a special patch to raise awareness and support the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June. June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month. This year, the Seal Beach Police Department has authorized the wearing of a patch in recognition of Pride Month. To find out more about the history of Pride Month, please visit https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about/.

www.oc-breeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Seal Beach, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Pride Month#Police#Transgender#Lgbtq#Lesbian#Gay#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...