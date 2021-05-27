No. 8 Pope John over Chatham - Baseball recap

Pope John scored four runs over the first three innings and held off Chatham in a weather-shortened 5-3 win over Chatham in five innings on Wednesday in Sparta. Chatham opened the scoring in the top of the first, but Pope John tied it in the bottom half of the inning and added another run in the second and two in the third to take a 4-1 lead into the fourth. Chatham pulled within 4-3 in that inning before Pope John scored its final run in the bottom half.