Gathering for a fun evening on Saturday, May 15, over 330 community members took a journey down Route 66 at the Community Hospice Foundation 20th Annual Gala. Held in the airport district at Ann Endsley’s 3400 Finch Road industrial park, guest traveled in their cars through the parking lot from ‘Chicago’ to sunny ‘Santa Monica’ guided by a mobile app. Guests enjoyed the amazing sites and entertainment and had the opportunity to learn more about the important programs offered by Community Hospice. Trip admission included appetizers, a multi-course take-home dinner prepared by Greens with wine pairings and other special surprises and goodies. Open to the public was an online auction through Handbid and a chance to participate in a Raffle Drawing for a brand-new Toyota Corolla thanks to Hospice community partner Modesto Toyota.