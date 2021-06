NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a was shot in killed in New Haven Tuesday night . Police said at 8:24 PM, they received a Shotspotter alert and multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and a person who was shot, in the area of Columbus Avenue between West Street and Eddy Street. Police found a 21-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.