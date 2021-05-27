Trail Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd on the playoff push, Terry Stotts, Damian Lillard and more: Blazer Focused podcast
On the latest episode of the Blazer Focused podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress interviewed Portland Trail Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd. In the wide-ranging interview, Hurd offered his views on the current playoff run, how the team navigated a bumpy season, Damian Lillard’s greatness and Terry Stotts as a coach. They also dove into Hurd’s career path, where his sense of fashion comes from, the challenges of broadcasting during a pandemic, his TV partnership with Jordan Kent and much more.www.oregonlive.com