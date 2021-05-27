Trail Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd on the playoff push, Terry Stotts, Damian Lillard and more: Blazer Focused podcast

Portland Trail Blazers general managers Neil Olshey has given rival teams no indication that he’s willing to trade Damian Lillard. ANALYSIS: Young also added, "A person close to Lillard told CNBC that he’s expected to wait to see what the Blazers do this offseason before deciding his future." The Blazers lost in the first round of the playoffs four the fouth time in the last five seasons, and recently parted ways with coach Terry Stotts. Lillard will turn 31 in July, and towards the end of his prime years, is slated to make $39 million next season.