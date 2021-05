Life University announced that Dr. Roxanne Kemp has been elected to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Kemp was appointed to the Board at its April 2021 quarterly meeting. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas and a doctor of philosophy in technology from Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Maryland. She has also completed a graduate program in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, doctoral studies in general psychology from Capella University and doctoral studies in business at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.