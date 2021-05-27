Summer Walker Vows No More "Pictures, Hugs, Casual Chats, Autographs"

Today I had one of those awkward moments made more awkward by the protocols of the last year. I was saying hello to a friend, and I hesitated – do I go in for a hug?. The mask mandate has been mostly lifted, and many of us have been vaccinated, but I can’t remember where we stand on being six feet socially distanced. 24 months ago, I wouldn’t have thought twice about hugging a friend; now, there just seems to be more at stake, an additional layer, a respect for not only personal boundaries, but personal safety, to consider.