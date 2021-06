The Flash has Cecile confront an uncomfortable chapter of her past as Chester adjusts to his new role on the team without Cisco to back him up. Teething problems for Chester are to be expected. He has been shown to be insecure and uncertain about his own potential in previous episodes so it would be out of character to be immediately comfortable being the resident tech expert for Team Flash. That uncertainty forms the basis for the hill he has to climb over the course of the episode and fits naturally with the threat facing the team.