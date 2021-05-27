Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Pulls ‘Royal Runaways’ Level From Game Over Megxit Comparisons

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePage Six reports Kim Kardashian has chosen to pull a section from her Hollywood mobile game after people pointed out comparisons to the public fallout between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the Royal Family. The storyline titled “Royal Runaways” follows Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston who discuss...

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runaways#British Royal Family#The Royal Family#Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Kim Kardashian: I owe ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology — but he was apparently not in a forgiving mood. The “KUWTK” star, 40, confessed during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion that she attempted many times with no success to tell her ex-hubby how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.
Celebritiesboxden.com

Kim Kardashian loses it in clip over break up with Kanye

U think its easy for such a rich person who grew up rich to live in a fu*king ranch and worship all day especially since shes prolly isnt even a good christian?. This was kanyes plan all along. Get richer and more famous on her fame. Sometimes you have to pimp a bi*ch away. "Shame pimping" works fellas.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Divorce is never an easy thing to deal with, and we can imagine it’s even harder to deal with when you’re in the public eye. That sentiment is pretty much a given in terms of the deteriorating marriage between “queen of the come-up” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the hip-hop Grinch — err, we mean hip-hop king!
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has No Regrets About Filing for Divorce from Kanye West

It's been three months since Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West, and she's reportedly living without any regrets. According to a source at People, Kim has officially made peace with her choice to end their marriage after nearly sevens years. "Kim is doing great," the insider said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Of course Kim Kardashian is self-flagellating about her divorce from Kanye

Recently, we witnessed Kim Kardashian self-flagellating around her impending divorce from Kanye West on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “[West] should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and moves to Wyoming, and I can’t,” she told her sisters in tears, going on to say that she feels like a “failure” and a “loser” for not being able to save her third marriage. (Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and professional basketball player Kris Humphries.) Since then, there has been a slew of speculation about what she (and...
CelebritiesVulture

Kim Kardashian Sobs Over Third Divorce on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian soon-to-be-formerly-hyphen-West opened up to her sisters about her impending divorce from Kanye West in Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In Kim fashion, she takes out her issues on her sisters while on a trip to Lake Tahoe, pressuring Kourtney to marry Scott and threatening to dump cookies in a toilet because she gained 15 pounds. But as Khloé graciously notes in a talking head, she’s just going through it. In a flashback to before the trip, Kim breaks down to her sisters after a fight with Kanye. “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says in between sobs. “I can’t do that.” Next to her, little sis Kylie Jenner tears up, presumably familiar with the heartache of dating a rap mogul. “I feel like a fucking failure that it’s like a third fucking marriage, yeah, I feel like a fucking loser, but I can’t even think about that, like I wanna be happy,” Kim cries. If you ever need perspective, Kim, just remember there’s people that are dying.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kim Kardashian West split from Kanye West in pursuit of 'total happiness'

Kim Kardashian West ended her marriage to Kanye West because she wanted to experience "total happiness". Kim Kardashian West ended her marriage because she wanted to experience "total happiness". The 40-year-old star announced in February she had split from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and she revealed...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kardashian-Jenners Wish Kanye West a ‘Happy Birthday’ Amid His Divorce From Kim

Still a part of the fam! The Kardashian-Jenners took to social media to wish rapper Kanye West a happy 44th birthday amid his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, posted a sweet tribute to her estranged spouse to celebrate his big day. “Happy birthday, love [you] for life,” Kim captioned a photo via Instagram that featured their oldest kids — North, Saint and Chicago. However, she wasn’t the only member of her famous family to send love.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Sees Kris Humphries Relationship with a Different Perspective Amid Kanye West Divorce

Any viewer, who watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the Kris Humphries era, knew that his relationship with Kim Kardashian was doomed from the start. Fans could see the tension between the two of them before they even walked down the aisle, and now, the Skims founder has revealed on the E! reunion special that mom Kris Jenner floated the idea of her pulling a “runaway bride” move the night before the wedding.
RetailPosted by
whowhatwear

I Tried Everything From Kim Kardashian's Sold-Out Skims Line–Here's My Review

By now, you and the rest of the world are probably up to date with the newest venture from Kim Kardashian. Skims—a loungewear-meets-intimates-meets-shapewear brand—launched almost two years and has already secured retail space at big-name retailers like Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Ssense. Of course, as with almost anything Kardashian does, Skims launched with much fanfare and press, but I'll admit I was a bit skeptical. Celebrity-founded or celebrity-endorsed clothing lines come a dime a dozen, and as a fashion editor, your eye becomes even more discerning. But unlike the trove of those celeb brands, I kept hearing from my peers that Skims is actually good. To be even more precise, my friends called it a game-changer. While shapewear and seamless intimates have always been a thing, until Skims, they haven't been as accessible in such a diverse range of flesh-tone colors and sizes at a relatively affordable price point.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kim Kardashian condemned for ‘shameless’ Pride Month tweet promoting her video game

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for using Pride Month to promote her own video game.Kardashian chose to acknowledge Pride Month, an annual celebration of the world’s LGBTQ+ communities, by tweeting an advertisement for her game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. In the pride-themed image, an illustrated version of herself is seen holding a glittering pride flag.“Happy Pride Month!” Kardashian tweeted. “I love how there are so many ways to express yourself in my game!”The reality star and entertainment mogul’s message quickly drew criticism and mockery online.“‘Happy Pride! Here’s a shameless ad for my game!’ Stop that,” tweeted one person.Another added:...
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, billionaire and friend of the royal family

No doubt Kim Kardashian She has become an international celebrity who managed to transfer the label that was imposed on her by the reality show in which she and her family participate “Keeping Up with the Kardashian”, by that of a successful businesswoman who has gradually risen to list of the richest people in the world.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Us Weekly

When Did Kanye West Start Living in Wyoming? How His Move Led to Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West disagreed about plans for their future for years before pulling the plug on their marriage in 2021. The reality TV mogul and the rapper, who share daughters North (born 2013) and Chicago (2018) and sons Saint (2015) and Psalm (2019), wed in 2014. While they were primarily raising their kids in Calabasas, California, the couple started spending time in Wyoming as a family more and more in 2019.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Travis Barker Posted A Shady Tweet After His Ex-Wife Put Kourtney And Kim Kardashian On Blast And Said They "Destroyed" Her Family

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their romance official in February, they've ensured the whole world is aware of just how loved up they are. But while they seem obsessed with one another, barely a week has gone by since they went public with their relationship where there hasn't been some form of ~drama~ between the pair and Travis's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.