Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH