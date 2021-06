The Japanese automaker still sees a future in hydrogen fuel cells, as the rest of the industry doubles down on batteries. Depending on where you look, it might appear that the writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine. Municipalities around the world are legislating future bans on new sales, and many automakers are committing to take their products all-electric in coming years. Toyota is not one of them, however, and has stated its intention to continue developing a broader range of technologies well into the future, reports Automotive News.