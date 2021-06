The Tory peer criticised for her handling of NHS Test and Trace during the pandemic has applied to be the next chief executive of the health service in England. Baroness Dido Harding has stood aside from her position as chair of NHS Improvement, which she took up in October 2017, while recruitment is under way for the £200,000 a year post, according to a biography on the NHS England website. She was executive chair of the Government’s coronavirus Test and Trace programme until April this year.