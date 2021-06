Now that Boris Johnson has announced the restrictions will end absolutely definitely on 19 July, I wonder how many believe the restrictions will end on 19 July. If you held a poll, I expect 19 July would be the date chosen by the fewest people. More people would say, “I expect they’ll finally end on Christmas Day,” or on a day that hasn’t been invented yet, such as Pondomber the 35th. Thousands of events have been cancelled again, and now most people have given up even trying to understand the rules. For example, music festivals aren’t allowed,...