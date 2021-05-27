About 200 Arizona foster families are seeing payment delays from DCS

Next time you have an emergency, just call your insurance company during regular business hours before heading to the ER. The New York Times’ Reed Abelson reports (via the Star Tribune): “Just days after UnitedHealthcare announced that it would stop paying for emergency room hospital visits that it deemed nonurgent, the company faced mounting opposition and said Thursday it would delay the policy shift until the pandemic had ended. … Under the new policy, which was to go into effect next month, UnitedHealthcare, the giant insurer, had planned to scrutinize the medical records of its customers’ visits to emergency departments to determine if it should cover those hospital bills. But in the last week, several major hospital and doctor groups demanded that United abandon the policy.”