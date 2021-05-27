About 200 Arizona foster families are seeing payment delays from DCS
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Child Safety said about 200 foster families across Arizona are being affected by payment delays. DCS blames its new operating system, saying in an email, "DCS strives to pay adoptive families, kinship and foster caregivers timely every month. We have experienced challenges during the start-up of our new operating system, Guardian. While some challenges were expected, payment challenges have been unexpected. As a result, some of our families have had payment delays."www.azfamily.com