Players can obtain a Bulbasaur and Squirtle that are capable of Gigantamaxing in Pokemon Home for free. This guide will show players how they can obtain them. Initially, players are only able to obtain a Charmander during a normal playthrough of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Each of the Kanto starter Pokemon did receive a Gigantamax form with the release of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass. This marked the first time a mainline Pokemon title ever received DLC and was a big hit with fans all over. Although, some players might not have picked up the DLC. No worries as Pokemon Home will soon be offering a Bulbasaur and Squirtle to players for free that have the ability to Gigantamax when they fully evolve. This guide will show players how they can obtain them.