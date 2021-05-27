Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 205 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the 11 new deaths reported Wednesday, four people that passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach.

